Police: Two arrested on possession of heroin charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested out of Burlington following a months-long investigation by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement.

Officials say the two agencies had been following up on information regarding the distribution of large quantities of narcotics in the Burlington area.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the two agencies, along with the Burlington Police Department’s K9 unit pulled a vehicle over after agents identified the transportation of narcotics.

Stemming from the stop, officials say 56-year-old Michael Robinson, of West Burlington and 44-year-old Angela Lloyd, of Burlington, were arrested.

Robinson is being charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, delivery of heroin and drug tax stamp violation.

Lloyd is being charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and drug tax stamp violation.

Police say they are both being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect additional arrests.

