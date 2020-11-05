Advertisement

Postal Service told to sweep processing centers for mail-in ballots

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to perform twice daily sweeps of processing centers in states with extended ballot receipt deadlines to check for mail-in votes and to expedite them for delivery.

Thursday’s order will remain in place until the end of states' windows for accepting ballots.

According to court records, a similar order by the same judge earlier this week found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 processing hubs in several battleground areas.

Elections officials in key battleground states are continuing presidential vote counting. Democrat Joe Biden is urging patience, while President Donald Trump is pursuing his legal options.

Several key states are too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County residents vote yes to 2nd amendment proposition
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Results continue to come in; interactive map shows how states are voting
Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day
Votes show close race between Hart and Miller-Meeks

Latest News

Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Gulf of Mexico
UGA professor weighs in on Georgia election results, next steps
Gov. Reynolds announces COVID-19 Movie Theater Relief Program
Transportation officials expect Iowa-bound span of I-74 Bridge will open to traffic this month