River Bend Foodbank postpones annual student hunger drive due to pandemic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - River Bend Foodbank announced it is postponing its annual student hunger drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hunger drive typically includes 17 Iowa and Illinois high schools collecting food to donate to the River Bend Foodbank.

President of the River Bend Foodbank Mike Miller says the need is still there.

“We are currently experiencing the highest level of food insecurity ever," Miller said. "It used to be the highest level in history was after the Great Recession back in 2009. We’ve been working for 10 years just to recover from that and Covid has jumped us back up to that level.”

The 2019 hunger drive raised about 500,000 meals for families in need.

