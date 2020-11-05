Rock Island County Clerk confident in vote totals; ‘we strive for accuracy’

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Clerk has announced their confidence in the county’s vote totals.

In a release on Thursday, Karen Kinney said the clerk’s office has “earned a reputation of delivering the vote with honesty and integrity.”

Following a record number of voters who took advantage of voting-by-mail and early voting, the county clerk is confident.

“Over 44,000 votes were cast before Election Day,” Kinney said in a release. “(This was done) through early voting and vote-by-mail, and nearly 23,000 votes cast on Election Day at the 37 Vote Centers.”

Kinney said there were two faulty memory cards that needed to be rectified, which caused an hour and a half delay in counting. Kinney said it was done in a “manner to maintain the integrity of the election before all the Pre-Election Day vote totals could be included with the Election Day vote totals for a listing of unofficial results.”

Kinney said while it took time, they strive for accuracy.

“Since August, bi-partisan teams of election judges have overseen the processes for Vote-By-Mail, Early Voting, and Election Day, paying careful attention to verifying each voter, issuing ballots, and reporting the votes,” Kinney said.

Kinney’s office follows the Illinois Election Code.

“We don’t create the law," Kinney said. “We follow the law and we get legal advice from the State’s Attorney’s Office, and we reach out to the State Board of Elections for assistance and guidance.”

In addition, both parties had poll watchers actively engaged in all voting locations and at the County Clerk’s Office throughout the process.

“According to unofficial counts, approximately 1,500 Vote-By-Mail ballots are currently unreturned, though hundreds of voters may have surrendered them at their Vote Center so they could vote in-person on Election Day,” Kinney said. “Under Illinois law, any Vote-By-Mail ballots received through November 17, 2020, that are properly postmarked on or before Election Day can be included in the final count, once verified.”

Kinney said election judges will carefully verify the ballots and store them until the final count.

“It is mathematically impossible for these ballots to affect the outcome of any county races as currently reported as unofficial results,” Kinney said.

