Rock Island County reports one additional death, 100+ new cases on Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One additional death was reported out of Rock Island County on Wednesday due to COVID-19. This brings the county total of deaths due to the virus to 106.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department also reported 107 new cases, bringing the county total to 4,940.

The new death was a woman in her 80′s who died at home.

“We are saddened to report another death from COVID-19,” said the health department’s administrator, Nita Ludwig. “We offer our condolences to her family and friends.”

The new cases are:

4 women in their 70s

14 women in their 60s

12 women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

9 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

9 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.