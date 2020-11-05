Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan

(KWQC) - Health officials in the Quad Cities are “increasingly concerned" regarding the COVID-19 cases in the area.

On Thursday health officials in Scott County and Rock Island County announced a total of over 100 cases and 10 additional deaths.

“We are increasingly concerned as more people in our community die as a result of this virus,” Scott County Health Department’s director Edward Rivers said. “Scott County’s dangerously high daily case counts will cause even more deaths in the upcoming days and weeks.”

Additionally, a high number of deaths and new cases have increased the positivity rate in Scott County. Rivers says the 14-day average positivity rate for the county has risen to 16.7 percent.

“This number is important not just for general public health COVID-19 response, but for our school districts," Rivers said. “Many in our community have expressed concern, and contacted us to ask what this means for schools.”

School districts in Iowa are required to comply with Iowa’s Return to Learn Plan.

“The Return to Learn program does not require schools to move to remote learning when positive rates hit high levels,” Rivers said. "It also does not automatically authorize schools to move to remote learning when positivity rates increase.

“Once a county reaches a 14-day average positivity rate of 15% or higher, school districts may request to move online for a 14 day period. The decision is made independently by each school district whether to apply for a remote learning authorization, which is submitted to the Iowa Department of Education and Department of Public Health. School districts make these decisions based on the experience in their school district and data from the local Health Department,” Rivers said.

Rivers said questions regarding whether an exemption will be sought should be directed to your district’s administration.

Should a school district decide to make an application, the request will be based on:

· The average positivity rate in Scott County during the past 14 days AND

· The percentage of absenteeism that exists in a school building and/or school district.

The application will be reviewed by the Iowa Departments of Education and Public Health and approved or denied based on these factors.

