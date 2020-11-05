Teen sentenced to prison in Muscatine shooting case

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – A Muscatine 16-year-old was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting a teenager in February.

“I do take full responsibility for my actions, and I would ask you if you can please give me another chance at life,” Jattathias Jalee Hodges said during a nearly 25-minute video hearing.

District Court Judge Thomas Reidel gave him credit for more than 240 days already served in connection with the case. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to willful injury and second-degree burglary, both a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hodges fired several times at another 16-year-old at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21 in a home in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

According to the affidavit, one of the rounds struck the boy in the shoulder, requiring immediate medical attention.

Hodges' attorney, Derek Jones, asked Reidel to give him a deferred judgment or place him on probation, adding that Hodges has “great potential for change and potential to be a better human being.”

Hodges said he plans to take online classes to get caught up and graduate and that he wants to attend welding school.

Reidel said that while he appreciated Hodges' comments, “there have been multiple attempts at community services.”

“You’ve not taken advantage of those,” he said. “You failed to abide by the rules of whatever adults it is that you’re residing with. This crime is clearly of a violent nature, (a) violent crime where a gun was used, and a serious injury occurred.”

Hodges has 30 days to file a notice of appeal. Reidel set an appeal bond at $25,000 cash-only.

Hodges initially faced an attempted murder charge. Juveniles 16 and older charged with a forcible felony are automatically waived to adult court.

