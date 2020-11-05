Transportation officials expect Iowa-bound span of I-74 Bridge will open to traffic this month
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Illinois and Iowa Department of Transportation says the new Iowa-bound span on the I-74 Bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of November.
According to the department, crews are painting the arch, installing lights and striping the roadway to get ready for traffic.
The project started in 2017 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.