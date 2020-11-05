Two additional deaths reported in Rock Island County due to COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County announced two deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department said the two new deaths were a woman in her 70′s and a man in his 90′s. Both were in the hospital. The total number of deaths is now at 108.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also announced 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county’s total to 5,089.

There are currently 42 patients in the hospital in the county due to COVID-19.

Officials say the daily case count and the number of hospitalized patients are both the highest one-day totals to date.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

6 women in their 70s

12 women in their 60s

15 women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

8 men in their 60s

13 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

6 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

