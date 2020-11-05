Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Into Early Next Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The warmer temperatures are not going away just yet! Temperatures will be well into the 60s with highs in the 70s this afternoon with clearer skies and light winds. Some of the area will be nearing record highs, as they’re in the mid to upper 70s. Warm and dry conditions will stay put through the weekend. As our average highs are in the mid-50s, enjoy the warmth while it’s here! A strong cold front moves through the area late Monday bringing with it rain chances and much colder temperatures again. There are still a few days to see how the system will roll through, so timing will be more certain the closer we get.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 72°. Wind: SW 0-10 mph.

