Veterans Day Parade to be held in Davenport on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s annual Veterans Day ceremony and parade is still happening Wednesday, Nov. 11.

It will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of West 4th Street and Western Avenue.

There is some construction going on downtown. Davenport police say they will be out managing traffic and detours.

City officials say social distancing and masks will be strongly recommended.

A map and more information about the parade can be found here.

Places closed on Veterans Day in Davenport:

All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

Rivers Edge will be open with normal business hours.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. Compost Facility will be closed.

The CitiBus service will run as usual. Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late Wednesday - Friday. Friday pickup will be on Saturday.

