Argrow’s House Virtual Fundraising Gala

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope’s 3rd Annual Fundraising Gala is going to be a virtual event this year. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford is welcomed back to PSL to invite viewers to participate and explain what’s planned. In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

About the event (see image below for quick summary):

It is Thursday, November 12 at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is Rev. Becca Stevens of Thistle Farms, founder of the largest survivor made social enterprise in the country. The virtual gala will take place through a private online virtual event. There will also be an online auction, survivor testimonials, song entertainment, a live #SurvivorStrong painting, and a program showcasing the important developments of Argrow’s House for 2020-2021.

Each ticket comes with a meal gift card, an Argrow’s House Hope Box with 2 bath and body products, sponsor goodies, as well as the opportunity to participate in the full online virtual gala program! Every ticket purchased, online auction item purchased, and donation will be matched by a private donor up to $20,000.

Tickets for this event can be purchased on Eventbrite until November 12th and by visiting argrowshouse.org.

Argrow's House Virtual Gala pic

