Bettendorf police to collect toys for children of local military families

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department will be collecting toys for local military families in need through Operation Toy Soldier.

The Police Toy Drive will begin on Nov. 9 and go through Dec. 11. Donations can be dropped off at the police department, located at 1609 State Street.

Donation barrels will be in the lobby. The lobby is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The toys should be new, but they don’t need to be wrapped.

This year’s Pack-a-Police Car and Fire Truck Toy Drive are canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.