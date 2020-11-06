False news; making sure what you’re seeing is legitimate

(KWQC) - There is a lot of misinformation that makes its way around social media and unfortunately, some may find it entertaining to misrepresent facts and to pose as others.

On Thursday our station was made aware of an account on Facebook that had similarities to our station and was using our logo.

That account was commenting on our verified station’s Facebook posts, making it appear that we at KWQC TV6 News, were making those comments.

We at TV6 want to make sure you have the resources you need to be able to accurately research and stay informed of important news from verified sources.

On our Facebook page, KWQC TV6 News, you will see a blue checkmark next to our name. This indicates that our account is legitimate and verified as a news station. If we comment on a post you will see that blue checkmark next to our name.

You can follow us along on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - all three are verified accounts and are marked as such.

NPR put together a graphic comment on how you can spot misinformation. There you can see their tips on how to flatten the curve of misinformation.

TV6 does not endorse any candidate or political party or expressing any political view.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.