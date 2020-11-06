Advertisement

Galesburg Police: Man arrested for distribution of cocaine, heroin

Police say Brian S. Kirby, 40, is facing drug charges.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police say they have arrested a man for distributing cocaine and heroin.

The Galesburg Police Department and FBI drug task force conducted a search warrant at a Galesburg home on Monday.

Police say Brian S. Kirby, 40, was home at the time and is on federal probation for distribution and trafficking of narcotics.

During a search of the home, an officer located items suspected to be illegal narcotics.  Police say field tests were conducted and showed them to be cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. The substances will be sent to the crime lab for definitive testing.

Police arrested Kirby for manufacturing/delivery of cocaine 15-100 grams and manufacturing/delivery of heroin less than one gram.

Kirby was transported to KCJ and booked on the charges.

