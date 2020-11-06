Advertisement

Good Mood Foods

Incorporate these choices for better mental health
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Monika Sudakov of the Chestnut Street Inn in Sheffield, Illinois, is the guest to talk about her passion for food and cooking. Additionally, part of the chef’s mission is to share what she’s learned about how to eat well to foster brain wellness and better moods. Main topic: Good Mood Food! The idea is to incorporate some of these recommended foods daily---nothing restrictive. See an overview of her recommendations below.

Here is a link to Sudadov’s content on the mentioned website The Mighty.com. Or put the following in the browser: https://themighty.com/u/monika-sudakov/

Some “Good Mood Food” Recommendations:

  • Fermented Foods: kombucha, sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir, & kimchi
  • Green Leafy Vegetables: broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale, spinach
  • Whole Grains: steel cut oats, farrow, quinoa
  • Healthy Fats: nuts, avocados, eggs, olive oil
  • Legumes
  • Fatty fish: sardines, salmon (Omega-3 fats)

Sudakov’s You Tube Channel (cooking videos): https://www.youtube.com/c/MonikaSudakov

Chestnut Street Inn / 301 E Chestnut St / Sheffield, IL / Phone: (815) 454-2419 / Email: monikaandjeff@chestnut-inn.com

