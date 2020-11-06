Advertisement

Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race

Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart has pushed ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hart currently has 49.93 percent of the vote to Miller-Meek’s 49.89 percent with all 24 counties reporting in.

Hart now leads by 162 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Miller-Meeks had been ahead of Hart as of Wednesday evening.

Some of the change could be attributed to absentee ballots that were postmarked by the day before election day arriving after election day. Those votes are legal so long as they arrive in Auditor’s Offices by Monday. Johnson County, for example, added 53 ballots Thursday with a majority of those going for Hart.

An issue in Jasper County may also impact the results with the Auditor there asking for an administrative recount, according to the Newton Daily News. The Auditor told the newspaper a ballot machine broke, tearing some ballots. A team had to copy the votes from torn ballots onto new ballots to then count those votes.

Hart has pulled ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race.
Hart has pulled ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race.(KCRG)

See the full results here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Don’t be fooled by fake KWQC accounts
Teen sentenced to prison in Muscatine shooting case
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan

Latest News

Iowa officials report 3,533 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours
Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania
Galesburg Police: Man arrested for distribution of cocaine, heroin
EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way