Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart has pushed ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hart currently has 49.93 percent of the vote to Miller-Meek’s 49.89 percent with all 24 counties reporting in.

Hart now leads by 162 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Miller-Meeks had been ahead of Hart as of Wednesday evening.

Some of the change could be attributed to absentee ballots that were postmarked by the day before election day arriving after election day. Those votes are legal so long as they arrive in Auditor’s Offices by Monday. Johnson County, for example, added 53 ballots Thursday with a majority of those going for Hart.

An issue in Jasper County may also impact the results with the Auditor there asking for an administrative recount, according to the Newton Daily News. The Auditor told the newspaper a ballot machine broke, tearing some ballots. A team had to copy the votes from torn ballots onto new ballots to then count those votes.

