Illinois officials report 75 counties at COVID-19 warning level, over 10,300 new cases Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Nearly three out of every four counties in Illinois are reported to be at warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Friday, the health department announced 75 out of the state’s 102 counties, plus Chicago are now at warning level.

Health officials also announced an additional 10,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, a new record high, including 49 more deaths. This brings the total number of cases in Illinois to 465,540 and deaths to 10,079.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 tests in Illinois for a total 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, health officials say 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH says the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 9.6%.

What does it mean to be at a warning level for COVID-19?

A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics trigger a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Illinois counties, plus Chicago at warning level for COVID-19:

Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.

New deaths in Illinois:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 70s

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s

Edgar County: 1 male 80s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Ford County: 1 female 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 2 females 80s

Mason County: 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Pike County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 90s

On Friday, Nov. 6, IDPH started reporting confirmed cases and probable cases combined in order to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. This will continue going forward. Health officials say a confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, health officials say the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. IDPH says probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.

