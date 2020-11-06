Advertisement

Iowa officials report 3,533 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,533 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 144,142 cases, with a positivity rate of 14.2% and  1,815 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,013,209 Iowans have been tested and 99,195 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 912 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, a new record high. Of those patients, 164 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 188 were in the intensive care unit and 67 were on ventilators.

14-day positivity rates for Quad City area counties:

  • Scott: 18.8%
  • Clinton: 18.0%
  • Jackson: 27.6%
  • Muscatine: 19.2%
  • Cedar: 15.1%
  • Dubuque: 20.7%
  • Des Moines: 19.8%
  • Louisa: 14.4%

