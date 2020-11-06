Advertisement

Jo Daviess Deputies: 67-year-old woman killed in car accident

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hanover, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is dead after a car accident on Tuesday in rural Hanover, according to the Jo Davies Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Nov. 4, deputies say they received a call reporting a traffic crash with injuries at the 4500 block of West Speer Road. Deputies determined that a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man had crashed on a corner on West Speer Road about a mile west of Illinois Route 84 South. Deputies say the man was driving east on West Speer Road when he tried to maneuver around a corner, went off the roadway and crashed into an engraved lawn decoration made of stone.

A passenger in the vehicle, 67-year-old Patricia H. Wensle, succumbed to injuries from the crash on scene and was pronounced deceased by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

