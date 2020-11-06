Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Friday
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one more death.
The health department says the death from COVID-19 is of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 109.
Health officials have reported a total of 5,217 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.
As of Friday afternoon, 45 patients were hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- A man in his 90s
- 2 men in their 80s
- 5 men in their 70s
- 6 men in their 60s
- 9 men in their 50s
- 10 men in their 40s
- 10 men in their 30s
- 8 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 5 boys in their teens
- 6 boys younger than 13
- 3 women in their 80s
- 5 women in their 70s
- 9 women in their 60s
- 10 women in their 50s
- 8 women in their 40s
- 13 women in their 30s
- 7 women in their 20s
- 4 women in their teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 3 girls younger than 13
