Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one more death.

The health department says the death from COVID-19 is of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 109.

Health officials have reported a total of 5,217 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.

As of Friday afternoon, 45 patients were hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

A man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

5 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

10 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

5 boys in their teens

6 boys younger than 13

3 women in their 80s

5 women in their 70s

9 women in their 60s

10 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

13 women in their 30s

7 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

