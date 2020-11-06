Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Friday

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one more death.

The health department says the death from COVID-19 is of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 109.

Health officials have reported a total of 5,217 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the pandemic began.

As of Friday afternoon, 45 patients were hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • A man in his 90s
  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 5 men in their 70s
  • 6 men in their 60s
  • 9 men in their 50s
  • 10 men in their 40s
  • 10 men in their 30s
  • 8 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 5 boys in their teens
  • 6 boys younger than 13
  • 3 women in their 80s
  • 5 women in their 70s
  • 9 women in their 60s
  • 10 women in their 50s
  • 8 women in their 40s
  • 13 women in their 30s
  • 7 women in their 20s
  • 4 women in their teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13

