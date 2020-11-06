Roosevelt Elementary closing for two weeks due to increase in positive COVID-19 cases

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District announced Roosevelt Elementary will close for two weeks due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the school district, there is an increase in positive cases at Roosevelt Elementary and a “growing number of staff and students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure.”

The school will be closed from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, with a return date of Monday, Nov. 30 due to Thanksgiving break.

School officials say the closure is being implemented as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread. The temporary closure only affects Roosevelt Elementary. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.

Statement from the school district:

"During this time, all instruction for all Roosevelt Elementary students and staff will be full-time remote learning at home, and Roosevelt school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines. This temporary closure is out of an abundance of caution and is designed to minimize further spread at Roosevelt Elementary, keep elementary school students and staff safe, and to preserve future in-person learning opportunities at Roosevelt. All extracurriculars and activities for Roosevelt students are suspended until Monday, November 30th.

Per the school year calendar, all district schools will be closed the week of November 23-27 for Thanksgiving break. School will resume for all students on Monday, November 30th following the Thanksgiving break.

The District will continue to offer free meal pick up for any remote learning students in the district on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools from 9:30-11:30 am. There will be no meal pick up during the week of November 23-27 due to Thanksgiving break."

