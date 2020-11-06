Salvation Army begins kettle campaign early this holiday season

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Salvation Army is starting its kettle campaign early this holiday season.

The campaign’s 130th year will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Hy-Vee on Devil’s Glenn in Bettendorf.

The Salvation Army says the early start is to account for less people shopping in person, as well as the national coin shortage.

“Bell ringers will be wearing PPE and donors can give in contactless ways at the kettle with their smartphone,” said Major Bob Doliber, Quad Cities Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

Those interested in donating online can do so at the following links:

Anyone interested in bell ringing can visit: www.RegisterToRing.com

