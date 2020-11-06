Secretary of State orders hand-count audit of election results in Jasper County precinct, recount of countywide results

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered a hand-count audit of unofficial election results in one Jasper County precinct, and a recount of the county’s election results.

This comes after a discrepancy was found in the numbers. Secretary Pate and Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrot conducted an investigation and determined a human data entry error at the county auditor’s office caused some results to be over-reported in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct.

Pate’s office said the error primarily impacted the Second Congressional District race.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as State Commissioner of Elections,” Secretary Pate said. “We have protections in place in Iowa to ensure the integrity of the vote. All elections are conducted on paper ballots. There is a paper trail that allows us to go back and look at all the results if there is a discrepancy. We conduct post-election audits. The system worked and we will make sure all the numbers are accurate.”

The hand-count audit, as well as a countywide administrative recount, has begun and is expected to be completed on Tuesday afternoon before the county conducts its canvass of votes.

