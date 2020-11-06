Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Into Early Next Week

Highs will run in the 60s and 70s each day.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

Another wonderful day is ahead, and it’s an added bonus being Friday! After starting in the 40s this morning temperatures will again climb to the low to mid-70s. Through the day there will be plenty of sunshine and light winds. The highs in the 70s won’t stop here because they’ll last us through Monday! The next chance for a changeup will be late Monday into Tuesday as rain chances arrive with a strong cold front. By the time this moves through the QCA, highs will take a hit and fall to the 40s Wednesday.

TODAY: Warm. High: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

