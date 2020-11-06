Advertisement

Warmer weekend

High temperatures near 20 degrees above average
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It may have been a more stressful week for most, but at least Mother Nature is giving us a break!

Temperatures for Friday will reach into the 70s and some areas could close in on record highs!

Friday many areas will be closing in on record highs, with highs still in the 70s through the weekend.
Through Friday afternoon skies will be filled with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. A perfect day for a stroll, considering it is the beginning of November! High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average through the weekend.

Friday checks out to be great strolling weather!
A cold front will move through at the start of the work week bringing rain chances to the area late Monday and into Tuesday. We need to fine tune the timing of the front and rain over the weekend. The one thing that’s for sure is after Monday we’ll have to say goodbye to temperatures reaching the 70s.

