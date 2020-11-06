What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the month of November, Thanksgiving, and the early Christmas holiday season. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming good or inspiring news or events. (See info below about Leary’s new book due for release next.)

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “Need Some Good News?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series Goes Online by launching its new collection of online educational materials for the 47th-annual Visiting Artist Series that’s designed to help people during this time of remote learning and home schooling. Here’s the site: by launching its new collection of online educational materials for the 47th-annual Visiting Artist Series that’s designed to help people during this time of remote learning and home schooling. Here’s the site: https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html , offering exclusive content from a wide variety professional artists and ensemble

Quad City Symphony Switches To Virtual For Rest of 2020 Shows including: · Masterworks II: Beethoven Violin Concerto | November 7 & 8, · Masterworks III: Beethoven Symphony No. 3 | December 5 & 6, WVIK/QCSO Signature Series II: Holiday Brass | December 12 & 13

Figge Asking People To Adopt A Painting as a part of the museum’s next major exhibition, For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design, opening Feb. 20, 2021. Patrons who participate in Figge’s “Adopt-a-Painting” initiative will receive an adoption certificate and be listed on a label next to the adopted work at the Figge Art Museum from Feb. 20 to May 16, 2021.

Birdies For Charity Raises Over $12 Million For Local Charities Tournament officials also announced that each participating charity will receive a 5-percent bonus in addition to the money raised through the Birdies for Charity program.

WIU Continues Its Food Pantry Through Nov. 18: The Western Illinois University Food Pantry will continue implementing the appointment-only system through the remainder of in-person classes on campus, through Wednesday, Nov.18. The Pantry is now located in Horrabin Hall, room 10. The appointment form, located here will be re-used every week to fill out an appointment time. An appointment must be made to visit the WIU Food Pantry.

Sean Leary’s new book is discussed at the end of the segment. Subliminal Cartography is a beautifully-written novel by the award-winning writer. The book deals with how all (even small) decisions you make impact your life. Subliminal Cartography follows the strange pathways of the Barstow family, and the coincidence and connection has been guiding them.

