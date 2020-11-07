Bring On The Holiday Cheer!
Ohnward Fine Arts Festival of Trees
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) -
Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for sixteen years. And it IS HAPPENING this year, too. Richard Hall & Jan Mundt, Ohward Fine Arts Center, are featured on PSL for a segment that highlights the 2020 event. Watch the segment to learn everything! Please note: COVID precautions will be observed and enforced.
- The Festival of Trees will run November 14-29---Hours are Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat & Sun 12 noon- 6 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the year since so many other events have been cancelled due to COVID. Beautifully decorated trees and other items are available through Silent Auction or shopping.
- Masked Carol Singers--performing November 21 at 3 p.m. Admission is just a Free Will donation (The rumor is that Santa may be appearing!!)
Ohnward Fine Arts Center / 1215 E. Platt St. / P.O. Box 995 / Maquoketa, IA 52060 / 563.652.9815
