Bring On The Holiday Cheer!

Maquoketa, Iowa

Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for sixteen years. And it IS HAPPENING this year, too. Richard Hall & Jan Mundt, Ohward Fine Arts Center, are featured on PSL for a segment that highlights the 2020 event. Watch the segment to learn everything! Please note: COVID precautions will be observed and enforced.

The Festival of Trees will run November 14-29 ---Hours are Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat & Sun 12 noon- 6 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the year since so many other events have been cancelled due to COVID. Beautifully decorated trees and other items are available through Silent Auction or shopping.

Masked Carol Singers--performing November 21 at 3 p.m. Admission is just a Free Will donation (The rumor is that Santa may be appearing!!)

Ohnward Fine Arts Center / 1215 E. Platt St. / P.O. Box 995 / Maquoketa, IA 52060 / 563.652.9815

