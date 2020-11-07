COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high in Iowa, ventilator usage at highest since early June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hospitalization rates due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained high on Saturday, according to data provided by state officials, as thousands of more cases and additional deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 4,249 additional cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s reported total since Friday morning, which now stands at 148,391 cases. 100,346 people are considered recovered from the disease.

14 more deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Iowa’s total since the pandemic began is now 1,829.

The positivity rate in Iowa has continued to rise, now reaching 14.6%.

901 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 11 since Friday’s report. A record 194 of those are in intensive care units, a net increase of six. 72 of those patients require the usage of a ventilator, a net increase of five. This is the highest number of patients on a ventilator due to the disease since June 2. 165 new patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours, a new record and a consistent rate with the last few days.

In Scott County, 6,184 have tested positive for the virus, 3,675 have recovered, and 51 have died since the pandemic began. As of Saturday evening, 50,516 tests have been conducted. The 14-day positivity rate for the county is 19.7%, rising more than 1% within 24 hours.

