Advertisement

Illinois restaurants defy governor’s order

By Marci Clark
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker put more COVID-19 mitigation efforts into place for region two of Illinois. These efforts include stopping indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

However, some restaurants in the Illinois Quad Cities say they will not comply with the order.

Montana Jacks in Moline say they will continue with indoor dining. The restaurant was previously shut down for three months because of COVID-19.

“My employees were not being paid. They are now because I chose to defy the law at 73-years-old. I have to defy the law to take care of my staff,” John George, owner of Montana Jacks says.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan
Don’t be fooled by fake KWQC accounts
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Teen sentenced to prison in Muscatine shooting case

Latest News

Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off
Weekend brings more 70s. The “stretch” continues after record warmth!
Nearly $100,000 in damage after Burlington house fire