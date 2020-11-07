Illinois restaurants defy governor’s order

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker put more COVID-19 mitigation efforts into place for region two of Illinois. These efforts include stopping indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

However, some restaurants in the Illinois Quad Cities say they will not comply with the order.

Montana Jacks in Moline say they will continue with indoor dining. The restaurant was previously shut down for three months because of COVID-19.

“My employees were not being paid. They are now because I chose to defy the law at 73-years-old. I have to defy the law to take care of my staff,” John George, owner of Montana Jacks says.

