Illinois State Police announces roadside safety checks in Whiteside Co.

WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police will be doing roadside safety checks in November in Whiteside County, according to ISP District 1 Commander, Captain Matthew Hodgdon.

Officials said officers working the detail will be watchful for: drivers operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, drivers transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving, and all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.

According to ISP, alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in the state. Throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

In a release, officials said the use of the safety checks combine a sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives on the road. They also said they’re designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

