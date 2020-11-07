Muscatine Holiday Happenings

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jodi Hansen, Muscatine Convention & Visitors Bureau, joins PSL to introduce viewers to all the fun “Holiday Happenings” coming up in the community. In fact, Hansen conducts the interview from a “Holiday Pop-Up Shop". Watch the interview to learn more about all the beautiful merchandise available at the downtown merchants along with the usual annual celebrations.

Downtown Muscatine kicks off the Holiday Shopping Season with the Annual Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on November 15, 2020. Enjoy in-store specials, entertainment and refreshments at participating merchants. Many Downtown Muscatine businesses will be open — outside of regular hours — and some will be open on Sundays through the holiday season.

The Holiday Stroll is December 3-5 is a festival during which the Muscatine community - and visitors - get together to celebrate the holidays. Friday night will be the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m. at First National Bank Plaza. Dozens of downtown stores and various Muscatine organizations participate in the stroll and decorating their storefronts.

Handcrafted Christmas: Saturday, December 5 from 12 noon-3 p.m. in the City Lot at the corner of 3rd & Cedar Streets

