NBC Special Report on Joe Biden’s address may interrupt Notre Dame game

(KWQC) - NBC News is expected to provide a special report following the announcement of Joe Biden’s projected win. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation at 7 p.m.

The special report, which will be anchored by Lester Holt, will be a part of NBC Sports broadcast of Notre Dame football.

Game coverage will continue on USA Network while Biden’s address is taking place.

