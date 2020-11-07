Nearly $100,000 in damage after Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Fire Officials say they responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of South 15th Street around 11:50 on Friday morning. As firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the one-story home. Officials say flames could be seen from the front porch into the attic. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 25 minutes.

There were four people inside the home at the time, one of them received a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Damage to the home is estimated to be around $70,000 in the structure $25,000 to the contents, according to the officials. They go on to say the home is insured, but there was no renter’s insurance.

There were no working smoke detectors, say officials. They say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material and was accidental.

Those who responded to the fire include 12 Burlington firefighters, six West Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.