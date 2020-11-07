Over 100 cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 130 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Saturday.

Health officials with the county health department reported 135 new cases; this brings the county total to 5,352.

There are currently 45 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The death toll remains at 109.

The new cases are:

4 men in their 80s

9 men in their 70s

10 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

14 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

4 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

2 women in their 80s

6 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

13 women in their 30s

18 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

4 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.