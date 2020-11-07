Advertisement

Peoria: Discover River City

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Many of us are simply not traveling this year. But if you are looking for a little getaway for a day or two, Peoria has so many attractions! JD Dalfonso from the Peoria Convention & Visitors Bureau joins PSL to highlight what the Illinois River City has to offer for tourists for the late fall and winter season. Watch the interview segment to learn more!

Some of the places you could put on your itinerary as mentioned in the interview include:

Discover Peoria / Peoria Area CVB / 456 Fulton Street | Suite 300 / Peoria, IL / (800) 747-0302 / (309) 676-0303 / Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan
Iowa officials report 3,533 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Muscatine Holiday Happenings
Bring On The Holiday Cheer!
Your First Alert Forecast
Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off