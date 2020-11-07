Peoria: Discover River City

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Many of us are simply not traveling this year. But if you are looking for a little getaway for a day or two, Peoria has so many attractions! JD Dalfonso from the Peoria Convention & Visitors Bureau joins PSL to highlight what the Illinois River City has to offer for tourists for the late fall and winter season. Watch the interview segment to learn more!

Some of the places you could put on your itinerary as mentioned in the interview include:

Discover Peoria / Peoria Area CVB / 456 Fulton Street | Suite 300 / Peoria, IL / (800) 747-0302 / (309) 676-0303 / Facebook

