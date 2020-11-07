Rock Island Police: One person injured after shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say they responded to a call of shots fired on Friday around 6 p.m. near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 9th Avenue. Officials say one person was struck and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

