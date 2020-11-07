Silvis Police looking for missing 18-year-old girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Silvis Police are looking for missing 18-year-old Mackenzie Demarest who was reportedly last seen Thursday night. Mackenzie’s mother says she goes by Ella or Morgan. Ella is autistic and does not have her medications, according to her mother. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the police.

