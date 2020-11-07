Advertisement

Silvis Police looking for missing 18-year-old girl

Ella is autistic and does not have her medications, according to her mother.
Ella is autistic and does not have her medications, according to her mother.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Silvis Police are looking for missing 18-year-old Mackenzie Demarest who was reportedly last seen Thursday night. Mackenzie’s mother says she goes by Ella or Morgan. Ella is autistic and does not have her medications, according to her mother. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the police.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Iowa officials report 3,533 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Big changes next week!
Illinois sets another record high with 12,438 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths reported Saturday
Rock Island Police: One person injured after shooting