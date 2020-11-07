Advertisement

Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off

By Marci Clark
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) -

Small businesses are hopeful the holiday shopping season will bring in more customers during the pandemic. Many have been struggling during COVID-19 and hope the holidays will bring some financial relief.

Bela, a small business in LeClaire, says they are already seeing more customers.

“It’s had its ups and downs for sure. But I definitely see where people are ready to get back out and shop and just have fun with their family coming out to shop,” says owner Tammy Danielson.

With more people shopping online this year, many stores are adapting by creating online sales and curbside pick-up. For Red Barn Boutique in East Moline, even having enough support online to open a storefront.

“We have seen a lot of success with that online and we wanted to take it to this next level. Obviously, shopping in-person is a little different these days but we felt our growth with online sales was successful enough,” says owner Ashley Davis.

As a very different holiday season kicks off, businesses remain hopeful customers will continue to shop locally.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan
Don’t be fooled by fake KWQC accounts
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Teen sentenced to prison in Muscatine shooting case

Latest News

The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off
Weekend brings more 70s. The “stretch” continues after record warmth!
Nearly $100,000 in damage after Burlington house fire