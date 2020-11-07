Small businesses hopeful as holiday shopping season kicks off

(KWQC) -

Small businesses are hopeful the holiday shopping season will bring in more customers during the pandemic. Many have been struggling during COVID-19 and hope the holidays will bring some financial relief.

Bela, a small business in LeClaire, says they are already seeing more customers.

“It’s had its ups and downs for sure. But I definitely see where people are ready to get back out and shop and just have fun with their family coming out to shop,” says owner Tammy Danielson.

With more people shopping online this year, many stores are adapting by creating online sales and curbside pick-up. For Red Barn Boutique in East Moline, even having enough support online to open a storefront.

“We have seen a lot of success with that online and we wanted to take it to this next level. Obviously, shopping in-person is a little different these days but we felt our growth with online sales was successful enough,” says owner Ashley Davis.

As a very different holiday season kicks off, businesses remain hopeful customers will continue to shop locally.

