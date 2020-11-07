Sunshine & 70′s through at least Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our near record setting high temps stretch will continue at least through MOnday. We may even make a run at 70º on Tuesday before a strong cold front brings a reality check by the middle of next week. Look for rain to break out on Tuesday afternoon and temps dropping into the 30s by the evening . Depending on timing, we may see a few snowflakes before this system quickly pulls out of the region. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s the rest of the week with quiet weather until next Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 73°

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 75º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.