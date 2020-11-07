Advertisement

Sunshine & 70′s through at least Monday

Warm Monday, then Cooler For The Rest Of The Week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our near record setting high temps stretch will continue at least through MOnday. We may even make a run at 70º on Tuesday before a strong cold front brings a reality check by the middle of next week. Look for rain to break out on Tuesday afternoon and temps dropping into the 30s by the evening . Depending on timing, we may see a few snowflakes before this system quickly pulls out of the region. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s the rest of the week with quiet weather until next Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 73°

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 75º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee
Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Scott County’s positivity rate rises; school districts required to comply with Return to Learn plan
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Iowa officials report 3,533 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Big changes next week!
Your First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & 70′s Through The Weekend
Your First Alert Forecast