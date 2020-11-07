Advertisement

Sunshine & 70′s Through The Weekend

Warm Monday, then Cooler For The Rest Of The Week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Normally, we’d see highs in the 50′s for the first full weekend of November, but brilliant sunshine and warm southerly winds will push temperatures into the 70′s this afternoon—a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Look for more of the same into Sunday and Monday. A front moving through the region late Monday will bring our next chance for rain, along with cooler temperatures into Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the 60′s, falling into the 40′s by Wednesday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 55°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 73°.

