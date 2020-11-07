Weekend brings more 70s. The “stretch” continues after record warmth!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 70s in November are not impossible, and are certainly NOT uncommon (most years). But to have a stretch of back to back 70s for more than just a few days IS a bit rare. On Election Day we had a high of 73. 73 was then the high Wednesday and Thursday, as well. So, our stretch of 3 70+ days became 4 with the record high of 76 on Friday - beating, by 1 degree, a 104 year old record from 1916!

Friday record high (em)

The record stretch of November 70 degree days is 5 days from November 8th through 12th in 1964.

70+ stretch (em)

Well, it looks as if that record will fall as we could get a total of 7 back to back 70+ degree November days with the stretch that we’re in. We look at the weekend bringing highs in the low 70s, and Monday bringing our last 70 degree day in the stretch before things cool down. So, since a stretch this comfortable IS a bit unusual for November, more time should be spent outdoors in this bonus warmth then should be spent dwelling on the numbers. Enjoy!

