Crews respond to large fire in Milan

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire near the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Milan. Crews arrived around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A TV6 crew on the scene says large flames can be seen shooting from the roof of the building, which appears to be a business. Coyne Center and Coal Valley Fire Departments are working to put the fire out. MidAmerican is also on the scene. Police say they’re concerned power lines near the building may come down.

Fire crews work to put out large fire in Milan(Matthew Green)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

