Emergency system in Muscatine County accidentally set off Sunday
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine County officials say the Outdoor Warning System was accidentally set off throughout the county on Sunday due to a human error. There is no threatening weather.
Officials say the system is designed to notify those outside of threatening weather and when to seek shelter. The system is tested on the first Monday of the month during non-freezing months.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.