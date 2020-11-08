Illinois reports 10,009 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths Sunday

Illinois (WMAQ) - For the third consecutive day, Illinois reported more than 10,000 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 42 additional fatalities.

In all, 10,009 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours in the state, bringing the total to 487,987 during the pandemic.

The state also reported 42 additional deaths related to the virus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 10,196. Another 342 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 related deaths.

Testing continues to expand in the state, with 90,757 new tests performed over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In all, 8,404,304 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate has continued to climb in recent days, with 11.9% of total tests coming back positive over the last week, according to IDPH figures.

The state also saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Sunday, as more than 4,300 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 833 are currently in intensive care units, and 368 are on ventilators.

All three statistics are the highest metrics the state has seen in their respective categories since the first peak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

