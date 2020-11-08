Iowa surpasses 150,000 coronavirus cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,977 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 152,368 cases, with a positivity rate of 14.8% and 1,842 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,030,427 Iowans have been tested and 152,368 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 992 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 181 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 190 were in the intensive care unit and 77 were on ventilators.

