Quad Citizens have mixed reactions to Joe Biden announcement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After the announcement from the Associated Press naming Joe Biden President-elect, some Quad Citizens say they are supportive while others are not.

“I don’t agree with it. I think they should be waiting until it’s actually over with all the court stuff because I feel there is fraud going on and I am just not happy about what they are doing. I think it is too early to announce it,” says Karen Siedel, a Quad-City resident.

Others say they believe the election was impartial.

“I think they realize that the reality is this was a fair and true election and that the American people have spoken. I am just elated that Biden is in and I think he is going to bring this country back together. It’s going to be a tough task,” local Bryon Tyson says.

The Rock Island County Republicans say the announcement does not mean the decision is final.

“This doesn’t mean anything to the Trump campaign. It doesn’t mean anything to the Republican party. Only in that when you have this much irregularity, we have to make sure that every vote is counted. When a time is right to declare victory or concede that will be done." Chairman Drue Mielke says.

“I want to reach out to all my democratic friends and republican friends and say let’s just take a breath and let the process work and wait until we can all be confident the results are correct and then we can all move forward whatever the results are.”

Should Biden take office, some say they are excited for the future while others are unsure.

As the future of the presidency unfolds, both sides say many decisions lie in the balance.

We also reached out to the Scott and Rock Island County Democratic parties who were unable to comment at the time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.