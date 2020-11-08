Rock Island County sees record-high cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Health department announced 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county total to 5,502. There are currently 50 patients hospitalized in the county. Officials say both the number of cases and hospitalizations are all-time highs since the pandemic began. The death toll from the virus remains at 109.

“These numbers are scary,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Even scarier is that so many recent cases are serious and require hospitalizations. We’ve said all along that you won’t know how your body will react to the virus until you get it. It’s too late then," she added.

Ludwig said resources and their hospital systems are already “stretched to the limit. We are worried that our community won’t be able to care for our critically ill patients and that regional hospitals won’t be able to take our overflow."

Health officials continue to emphasize the need to social distance, limit interactions with those outside your household, wearing a face mask, and washing your hands frequently. “These are our only tools to contain the virus and to give our hospital systems the best chance to care for anyone who needs medical assistance,” said Ludwig.

The new cases are:

· 5 women in their 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 12 women in their 60s

· 7 women in their 50s

· 10 women in their 40s

· 11 women in their 30s

· 19 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 8 girls younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 90s

· 3 men in their 80s

· 4 men in their 70s

· 10 men in their 60s

· 7 men in their 50s

· 9 men in their 40s

· 12 men in their 30s

· 12 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 4 boys in their teens

· 4 boys younger than 13

· 2 boy infants 1 or younger

