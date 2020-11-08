Sun, Clouds and Warm Breezes for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Get ready for more sunshine and more warmth as temperatures soar into the 70′s again for your Sunday. Winds will be a bit breezy, increasing out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Look for increasing cloudiness this evening, followed by partly sunny skies Monday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, reaching the lower to middle 70′s. A strong front will then sweep through the region Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain, and ushering in much cooler air. Expect highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: A mix of warm sunshine, scattered clouds and breezy winds. High: 74°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 62°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.