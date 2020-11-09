70s are heading out of town

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What will come out to be a 7 day stretch of 70 degree weather with Monday’s near record highs in the mid 70s will come to an end Tuesday. We have a high of 75 forecast to start the work week. The record is 77 from 1999. Tuesday will be an interesting day. It looks as if we’ll get all of our warmth for the day in the morning to very early in the afternoon. We should get highs AT LEAST in the mid to upper 60s. With clouds and rain developing widespread 70s do not look likely although a few towns farther south might just sneak into the 70s one more time. As we get into the afternoon a cold front will quickly sweep across the area. As this happens, winds will switch to the northwest and bring in cooler air, forcing our temperatures to start dropping the second half of the day. So, after Tuesday, we get back to more typical November weather with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s. It was NICE while it lasted!!!

